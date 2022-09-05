Survivor is BACK! BBC One confirms brand new series for 2023

2000s reality show Survivor is to return with a brand new series on BBC One.

The BBC has confirmed it is rebooting the show with a 16-part run which "promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor."

The BBC share: "20 people, carefully selected from across the UK will be marooned in a tropical location.

"They will be divided into two tribes, going head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges.

"Following a number of eliminations that will take place at the iconic tribal council, the tribes will eventually merge before one person takes away a cash prize and proves that they have what it takes to be the Ultimate Survivor."

Further details, including a presenter, casting and broadcast date, are to be announced.

Survivor originally aired for just two series on ITV In 2001 and 2002 however in the US it has aired more than 40 seasons since 2000. 2022 marks the show's 25th anniversary having first premiered in Sweden in 1997.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC said: "Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of producers Remarkable Entertainment added: "Survivor is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason - it has everything - reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC."

More on: Survivor TV