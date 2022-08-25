Channel 4 announces new drama from Helen Walsh

Channel 4 has announced a brand new drama from acclaimed writer and director, Helen Walsh.

Provisionally titled The Gathering, it centres around a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave on a tidal islet.

A teaser shares: "Kelly, the series’ main protagonist and the victim of the attack, straddles the very different worlds of two groups of teens portrayed in the series. Kelly is an accomplished tumbling gymnast, well on the pathway to Team GB but at odds with her teammates and their ultra-competitive parents.

"By contrast, Kelly also rolls with a group of urban free-runners, whose reckless lifestyle and exuberant free-spirit is at odds with the discipline and restrictions Kelly experiences in the tightly controlled world of competitive sport. This multi-layered story is a drama for our times.

"The Gathering also interrogates the ways in which today’s parents impose their agendas and issues upon their children. Where is the balance between allowing teens their freedom while ensuring their safety in a world where quick-hit social media can create fame and notoriety overnight – and cancel it, and our children, at the flick of a thumb? Is it responsible to be overly invested in our kids, or irresponsible not to know what they’re up to?"

Further details including casting and broadcast dates are to be announced.

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with the brilliant Helen Walsh and World Productions on this exciting series; The Gathering (wt) which forms part of our strategy to commission drama which also appeals to younger viewers.

"Through this absorbing story, with Helen’s beautifully drawn, real and relatable characters, the series looks at how family, friendship and aspiration is influenced and shaped by the highs and lows of modern-day parenting. Exploring relevant and urgent themes around what it means to be a teenager, as well as a parent today, The Gathering (wt) is cleverly wrapped up in a compelling “whodunnit” thriller, where the stakes are upped episode after episode."

Helen Walsh, creator and writer, added: “I wanted to write a twisty, state-of-the-nation take on Philip Larkin’s notorious “they f*ck you up” observation about parents and kids. In an era where the micro-managing of children’s lives has become the new normal, The Gathering (wt) throws today’s surveillance parenting into sharp focus and asks who is really to blame when our kids f*ck up.

"I’m thrilled to be working with the excellent team at Channel 4 and World Productions and look forward to seeing the kinetic worlds of free-running and tumbling gymnastics brought to our screens.”