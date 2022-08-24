Channel 4 announces new mystery drama from Genevieve Barr

Channel 4 has announced a brand new mystery drama.

Provisionally titled I.D the eight-part thriller comes from actor and writer, Genevieve Barr (The Silence, The Accident). The series is produced by award-winning production company, Eleven (Red Rose, Sex Education, Glue).

Channel 4 share: "The drama centres on Emily; a young deaf woman, who witnesses a neighbour taking pictures of her.

"This leads her to explore what she might have done to warrant this unwanted attention, while simultaneously beginning a dance with a stranger that is as exhilarating as it is dangerous. I.D. is a love letter to being deaf – placing Emily on a hair-raising collision course with her past."

Further details including full casting and broadcast dates are to be announced.

Creator, Genevieve Barr, said: “I.D. is a journey into who we are and how people view us. Eleven gave it a home when I was starting out and I'm delighted we've found it a broadcaster with Channel 4 who are pathfinders in fearless and inclusive storytelling.

"It is a privilege to be living and breathing this deaf-led series with this team.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4, added: "I.D. is both a universal story of self-discovery, and the tale of a young woman's relationship with her deafness, wrapped up in a delightfully moreish mystery.

"It will be such a privilege to have Genevieve’s unique and compelling vision on our channel.”

Carissa Hope Lynch, Creative Director and Executive Producer, Eleven, commented: "It's such a joy to work on a story, which is so propulsive, timely and soulful.

Equal parts mystery thriller and intimate character-led drama, we couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with Genevieve to bring her first original series to life. What better home for this thoroughly distinct proposition than Channel 4 Drama?"