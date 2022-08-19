Jacqueline Jossa, Nicola Adams, Hannah Spearritt and Tanya Bardsley to front ITVBe documentaries

ITVBe has announced a series of new documentaries coming to the channel later this year.

The Celebrity Health Stories will see four factual specials, delving into topics close to the hearts of ITV’s most-loved female personalities.

Actor Jacqueline Jossa, British Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams, singer and actress Hannah Spearritt and original The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley will each front a one-hour show.

ITV share: "Each in turn emotional, poignant and personal, the documentaries will aim to shed light on serious topics women face in today’s society, hoping to find answers and raise awareness in the process.

"Each hour-long episode will focus on a different topic, from fertility issues such as IVF, to devastating symptoms following cosmetic surgery, to the everyday reality of living with an ADHD diagnosis."

In Jac Jossa: Me & Periods, actor Jacqueline Jossa is on a personal journey to investigate the condition of painful periods with medical experts as well as start a fresh conversation about periods

Next, Nicola Adams: Me & IVF follows British Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and her partner, model Ella Baig as they go through IVF treatment and pregnancy.

Then Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants sees singer Hannah Spearritt investigate Breast Implant Illness and asks important questions about Breast Augmentation surgery following her own augmentation surgery she had back in 2013.

Finally in Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya will talk candidly about these problems and how her life has changed after recently being diagnosed with ADHD alongside her son.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor of Reality TV said: "At ITV we’re committed to depicting real-life stories for our viewers, in an authentic and truthful way- tackling important issues, myth-busting and providing important insight to create and instil change.

"These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola & Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light."

