Shetland cast revealed for series 7 of BBC One show

Shetland series 7 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Douglas Henshall will reprise his role of DI Jimmy Perez for brand new episodes this summer.
The latest series of the hit crime drama will see the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.
A teaser shares: “The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.”
Shetland 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 7 of Shetland:
Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez
Alison O’Donnell plays DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh
Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson
Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter
Erin Armstrong plays Cassie Perez
Lewis Howden plays Sgt Billy McCabe
Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean
Angus Miller plays Donnie
Lucianne McEvoy plays Meg Pattison
Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant
Anneika Rose plays Maggie Kean
Shauna Macdonald plays Rachel Cairns
Laurie Brett plays Alison Woods
Patrick Robinson plays Lloyd Anderson
Andrew Whipp plays Danny Cairns
Nicholas Nunn plays Connor Cairns
Lauren Conroy plays Abbie Cairns
Sorcha Groundsell plays Bryd Fleming
Stuart McQuarrie plays Murry Rankin
Antony Strachan plays Ally Flett
Grant O’Rourke plays Jamie Narey
Pauline Turner plays Sheena Davidson
Watch Shetland on TV and online
The new season of Shetland will begin on Wednesday, 10 August at 9PM on BBC One.
Series 7 has six episodes which will air weekly on TV. You’ll also be able to watch online via iPlayer where you can currently catch up on the last series.
The new series will be the last outing for Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez after the actor announced plans to step down earlier this year.
The BBC has confirmed the show will continue for an eighth series with new lead casting to be announced.
Speaking about his final series, Douglas Henshall said: “It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.
“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”