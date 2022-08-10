Shetland cast revealed for series 7 of BBC One show

Shetland series 7 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Douglas Henshall will reprise his role of DI Jimmy Perez for brand new episodes this summer.

The latest series of the hit crime drama will see the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

A teaser shares: “The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.”

Shetland: DI Jimmy Perez (DOUGLAS HENSHALL);DC Sandy Wilson (STEVEN ROBERTSON);DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (ALISON O’DONNELL)

Shetland 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 7 of Shetland:

Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez

Alison O’Donnell plays DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter

Erin Armstrong plays Cassie Perez

Lewis Howden plays Sgt Billy McCabe

Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean

Angus Miller plays Donnie

Lucianne McEvoy plays Meg Pattison

Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant

Anneika Rose plays Maggie Kean

Shauna Macdonald plays Rachel Cairns

Laurie Brett plays Alison Woods

Patrick Robinson plays Lloyd Anderson

Andrew Whipp plays Danny Cairns

Nicholas Nunn plays Connor Cairns

Lauren Conroy plays Abbie Cairns

Sorcha Groundsell plays Bryd Fleming

Stuart McQuarrie plays Murry Rankin

Antony Strachan plays Ally Flett

Grant O’Rourke plays Jamie Narey

Pauline Turner plays Sheena Davidson

Watch Shetland on TV and online

The new season of Shetland will begin on Wednesday, 10 August at 9PM on BBC One.

Series 7 has six episodes which will air weekly on TV. You’ll also be able to watch online via iPlayer where you can currently catch up on the last series.

The new series will be the last outing for Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez after the actor announced plans to step down earlier this year.

The BBC has confirmed the show will continue for an eighth series with new lead casting to be announced.

Speaking about his final series, Douglas Henshall said: “It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.

“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

