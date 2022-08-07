Van der Valk 2022 cast and spoilers from new series of ITV drama

Van der Valk is back for series 2 on ITV – when is it on TV and who’s on the cast?

Inspired by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, the show was first rebooted in 2020. Now a new three-part series is on its way.

Van Der Valk begins on Sunday, 7 August at 8PM on ITV and will continue weekly. Each of the three episodes airs for two hours.

Van der Valk cast

Marc Warren returns to star as streetwise Dutch detective Van der Valk.

Pictured:MARC WARREN as Van Det Valk,DARRELL DÕSILVA as Hendrik Davie and LUKE ALLEN-GALE as Brad De Vries.

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman.

Joining them are Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion) as Brad De Vries, Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho) as Job Cloovers, Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) as Hendrik Davie and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables) as Julia Dahlman.

Also appearing in series two are Peter Van Heeringen as Homeless Frank, Simon Manyonda as Alejandro ‘Vito’ Vinke, Thomas Cammaert as Cornelis Cuyper, Paul Bentall as Chaim Dan, Marielle Cuyper as Hadewych Minis, Hadewych Van Gent as Fleur Mas, Loes Haverkort as Lena Linderman, Leo Staar as Florian Barby, Liz Snoijink as Geraldine Cuyper, Eva Marie De Waal as Fernke De Haan and Thomas Acda as Arjan Koeman.

Van der Valk spoilers

The first episode of the new series (7 August) is titled Plague in Amsterdam.

A synopsis reveals: “The Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk (Marc Warren) is called in to investigate the gruesome murder of Susie De Windt, a solicitor whose mutilated body is discovered strung up on a windfarm with an ‘X’ carved into her stomach and a cryptic note inside her coat. As rookie cop Job Cloovers returns to duty, even Van Der Valk is quietly relieved at his arrival – if anyone can help riddle out these puzzling notes, it is Job.

“It is within Susie’s case files that the team obtain their first lead. Days previously, she had won a case on behalf of the city to evict a group of artist squatters – the windfarm where her body was discovered was where the group were due to be relocated. Was her murder the squatters getting revenge on the Establishment, is this something bigger, and can Van Der Valk and his team riddle out the notes left at crime scenes before the killer is able to strike again?

“It is a game of cat-and-mouse, and at its core is a battle for the soul of Amsterdam.”

Van der Valk continues Sunday nights at 8PM on ITV.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

