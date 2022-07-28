Van Der Valk is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

Inspired by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, a new reboot featuring a new cast and new look first aired in 2020.

Filmed entirely on location in and around Amsterdam, a brand new series is on its way to ITV soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Van Der Valk start?

The new series of Van der Valk starts on Sunday, 7 August at 8PM on ITV.

The second series is made up of three feature-length episodes.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will stream on ITV Hub and BritBox where series 1 is currently available to watch online.

A teaser of the new series shares: “The return of Van Der Valk sees the Dutch detective and his team solving three more homicides in the city. They are called in to investigate the gruesome murder of a solicitor whose mutilated body is discovered strung up on a windfarm with a cryptic note inside her coat.

“When the body of former diamond polisher, Ahmed Baykam, is discovered cut into three pieces and left on the doorsteps of his employer’s houses, the dysfunctional Cuyper siblings, Van Der Valk and his team must question whether someone has a grudge against the legendary diamond dynasty.

“And in the final episode Lucienne is forced to confront her feelings when ex-girlfriend Femke turns up following the murder of a young musician. The investigation brings Van Der Valk and his team face to face with corruption and coercion at the highest levels of authority to discover an international sex trafficking network that has links all the way to the top.”

Marc Warren leads the cast as Dutch detective Van der Valk.

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman. Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables) complete the team.

A third season has already been commissioned.

