All Creatures Great And Small series 3 first look: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse). Top Line: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley)

All Creatures Great And Small is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Inspired by the writings of James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, All Creatures Great And Small is the hit drama about a young country vet.

Channel 5 debuted a new TV adaptation in 2020 while a second outing followed last year.

All Creatures Great And Small series 3 first look: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) & James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

A brand new third series is on its way to Channel 5 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does All Creatures Great And Small start?

All Creatures Great And Small's new series begins on TV on Thursday, 15 September at 9PM on Channel 5.

The series is the third to air on Channel 5.

You can currently watch series 1 and 2 online via Channel 5's My5 player here.

The series stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

A teaser for series 3 shares: "As series three returns, we will rejoin our beloved Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 as the prospect of another World War looms large over the Dales.

"Change is afoot for all our Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty."

A fourth series for the show has already been confirmed.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot's adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5."