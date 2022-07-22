Ladhood to end with third and final series on BBC Three

BBC Three comedy Ladhood is to conclude with its third and final series.

Airing this summer, writer and creator Liam Williams has announced that the upcoming run of six episodes will be the last.

Liam Williams said: “It’s been a bittersweet privilege to make this final full series of Ladhood with an unimprovable cast and crew and an excellent new director, Ruth Pickett.

“Thanks to everyone who’s ever watched or contributed to the programme, not least producer Joe Nunnery for whose hard work and dedication I am almost inexpressibly grateful.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios, commented: “We’re so proud of this final series of Ladhood. Liam has created such a special show, and this one is better than ever. Much like the end of school it’s never easy to say goodbye but Ladhood is going out on a high and will live on in our hearts – and more importantly on iPlayer”.

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor added: “Ladhood series three sees the joyous teenage larks and rueful mid-life reflections of previous series come together in a perfectly-executed climax that confirms Liam as one of the UK’s sharpest comic minds.”

A teaser for the last outing shares: “In the third and final series, young Liam (Oscar Kennedy) stands on the threshold of adulthood, as he approaches the end of sixth form and eyes up a potential place at a top university.

“All he has to do is ace the interview, nail his exams, and not get side-tracked by the more exciting adventures on offer with his best mates Ralph (Samuel Bottomley), Addy (Aqib Khan) and Craggy (Shaun Thomas). How hard can that be?

“As in previous series, the noughties timeline runs in parallel to scenes of Liam in the present day, reflecting on his teenage years in Garforth and trying his best not to make the same mistakes again.”

The third and final series will be broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer this summer with an exact release date to be announced.

For now, series one and two of Ladhood are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC TV