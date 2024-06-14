Jenny Ryan has landed an exciting new role in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Known for her intelligence as The Vixen on ITV’s The Chase – and singing from the Celebriy X Factor – the TV star has delighted fans with her latest venture.

Jenny will be taking on the role of The Enchantress at the Lyceum Theatre in Cheshire this festive period.

The theatre couldn’t contain its excitement, posting on Instagram: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jenny Ryan from The Chase to our amazing cast for this year’s beauty of a pantomime!”

They continued: “Join us this December for Cheshire’s favourite family pantomime Beauty and the Beast. Make family memories with this fun-filled Christmas cracker.”

Fans wasted no time congratulating Jenny on social media.

“Love Jenny, such a natural for a pantomime! Xxx,” one wrote.

While another quipped: “With Mark Labbett as the Beast?”

For the time being, you can catch Jenny on The Chase weekdays on ITV.