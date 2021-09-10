Ladhood series 3 confirmed as hit comedy returns to BBC Three

BBC Three comedy Ladhood is to return for a third series, it's been confirmed.

Liam Williams' critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy will be back for six new episodes.

Ladhood straddles two timelines, as Liam looks back at his noughties adolescence in search of answers to his modern-day millennial angst.

A teaser for the third series shares: "Picking up where series two left off, we find Young Liam approaching the end of sixth form and eyeing up a potential place at a top university. All he has to do is ace the interview, nail his exams, and not get side-tracked by the more exciting adventures on offer with his best mates Ralph, Addy and Craggy. How hard can that be?

"As in previous series, the noughties timeline runs in parallel to scenes of Liam in the present day, reflecting on his teenage years and trying his best not to make the same mistakes again."

Samuel Bottomley, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas join Oscar Kennedy as Young Liam on the cast.

Liam Williams said: "I’m absolutely buzzing at the prospect of returning to the mid-2000s again to explore more themes, emotions and half-forgotten sportswear brands."

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios, added: "Liam is an extraordinary talent and in Ladhood has created a beautifully realised world we can all (painfully) relate to. He is a joy to work with and we are delighted the BBC has ordered a third series."

Producer Joe Nunnery commented: "It’s a privilege and a pleasure to make Ladhood with Liam and our exceptionally talented cast and crew. We’re very grateful to BBC Three and thrilled to have the opportunity to return to mid-noughties Garforth."

Ladhood series two launched in August 2021 on BBC Three with all episodes available to stream here.