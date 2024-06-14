First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 12 (14 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, tensions flare as new arrivals stir drama and daring interactions escalate in the Villa.

Wil Harriet, Wil, Nicole Tiff Joey and Sean Joey Harriet, Jess and Joey Ciaran, Grace and Sean The couples Uma and Omar Tiff, Wil and Grace Samantha and Joey The cast The cast ❮ ❯

The latest recoupling causes tension in the Villa. Harriett feels Jess’s speech is aimed at her, leading to a conversation where both girls express their straightforward personalities. Jess highlights their differences, and Joey intervenes, pointing out their distinct personalities.

The Islanders’ brunch is disrupted by the arrival of three new bombshells: Grace, Tiffany, and Will. Joey recognises Grace, revealing a past holiday romance in Ibiza. Samantha questions Joey about his history with Grace, and Grace admits their relationship ended poorly. This new dynamic raises questions about Grace’s intentions and Samantha’s place.

In the evening, the Islanders play a game of alcohol-free beer pong with dares. Grace twerks on Sean, and Uma kisses Ronnie. Harriett kisses Jess, labelling her the most untrustworthy, to which Jess responds similarly. Joey is tasked with picking two Islanders for a three-way kiss, leaving everyone curious about his choice.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.