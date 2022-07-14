Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will return once more to host a new series of Changing Rooms on Channel 4.

After the home makeover series was first revived last year, Channel 4 has confirmed it will return for a second outing later this year.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be back to present, this time alone with co-host Anna Richardson departing the series.

The show will see the return of Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio, plus two new interior designers join the Changing Rooms family: Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams. Carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh is also back to help bring the designers’ visions to life.

Channel 4 share: “The last series of Changing Rooms with Dulux saw colour return to homes across the UK with a variety of designs to inspire home decorators to be bold with their interior design choices. Amongst many things, the series featured a flamingo-themed party lounge, a cool Californian-inspired living room and a Bohemian-style, boutique bedroom.

“Now, more friends and neighbours are putting their trust in design aficionado LLB and the other designers to help makeover a room in each other’s homes. But these are no ordinary makeovers. Each Changing Rooms transformation is guaranteed to be creative, design led and, sometimes, unexpected.”

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “…Like Arnie in The Terminator and Jack in The Shining, Changing Rooms is back smashing down the doors of the nation’s most ‘mneh’ interiors to let the colour and excitement of full fat decorating in.

“Having loved every minute of last year’s revival that coincided with The Changing Rooms Silver Jubilee, I’ve got some spectacular, nay superhuman, transformations planned.

“This season, the world’s most iconic home show returns to its ensemble roots with Whinnie Williams and Micaela Sharp adding their own particular design DNA to the established aesthetic gene pool of myself and Russell and Jordan, which will guarantee that, in every episode, viewers will be able to always expect the unexpected…”

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, added: “Last year’s reboot of Changing Rooms was a highlight of the year, bringing the inimitable Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back to UK screens and introducing the very talented Russell and Jordan to our viewers.

“I’m thrilled we’re doing it all again and welcoming more new faces to the Changing Rooms family. I can’t wait to see the makeovers our brilliant designers come up with.”

Changing Rooms with Dulux is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4.

You can catch up with past episodes on All 4 here.