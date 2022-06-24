Denise Van Outen is to explore the UK’s obsession with ‘the middle isle’ in a new documentary.

Provisionally titled Secrets of the Middle Aisle and airing on Channel 4, the two-part series is set to “lift the lid on how discount retailers Lidl and Aldi have created the ultimate impulse buys.”

Advertisements

Channel 4 say the show “delves into the retail phenomenon of the discounters’ middle aisles, where shoppers can pick up anything from gadgets to garden furniture, pyjamas or pool inflatables, all at seemingly low prices.”

They add: “Denise Van Outen will dig into the secrets of the middle aisle’s special buys and seasonal offers that entice shoppers through the doors of discount supermarkets each week.

“How do Lidl and Aldi add so much excitement to the supermarket food shop? How do they secure such major discounts? And are the middle aisle offers worth buying anyway?”

Denise Van Outen said: “I’m a bit of a bargain spotter myself, so I’m really looking forward to getting to the bottom of how these supermarket offers work and whether they’re all they seem.”

Channel 4’s Deborah Dunnett comment: “What I love about the middle aisle is how much joy it brings to shoppers – across all social class, all around the UK. So of course, we want to know the secrets behind its success.”

Advertisements

Nicole Kleeman of producers Firecrest Films’ added: “It’s a timely moment to be exploring how shoppers are making their money go further by picking up discounts in the middle aisle. We’re delighted to be working with Denise Van Outen to explore how this modern retail icon is shaking up the British high street.”

The series will air on Channel 4 and All 4 later this year with a date to be confirmed.