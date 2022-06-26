McDonald & Dodds Series 3 Episode 2. Pictured: TALA GOUVEIA as DCI Lauren McDonald and JASON WATKINS as DS Dodds.

McDonald & Dodds is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 – who’s on the cast of A Billion Beats?

A Billion Beats will air on Sunday, 26 April 2022 at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

It’s the second episode of the new third series which is made up of four stand-alone feature-length films.

McDonald & Dodds cast

The cast of series 3 sees Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins reprising their lead roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

Lily Sacofsky also returns to the show while new casting for the latest series includes Claire Skinner and Danyal Ismail.

The full cast of A Billion Beats episode are:

Daisy Bevan plays Loz Addington

Paul McGann plays Archie Addington

Bill Skinner plays Lenny Addington

Ben Batt plays Philip Henry/Ethan

Kelvin Fletcher plays Donovan Janaway

Bluey Robinson plays Gabriel George

Naoko Mori plays Leyna Masamoto

Nino Furuhata plays Joji Masamoto

John Omole plays Jules Grove

Paul Forman plays Marco Capone

McDonald & Dodds spoilers

A synopsis of the latest film shares: “McDonald and Dodds are sucked into the fast and furious world of Formula 1 after Bath’s famous motorsport dynasty, the Addingtons, report that their up-and-coming driver has died during a sub-3.5-second pit stop.

“As an F1 fan herself, McDonald won’t let patriarch and Team Coach Archie Addington run rings around her, but when a significant someone from her past gets dragged into the investigation, she’s thrown off course.

“But it’s one of Dodds’ specialisms that leads them to uncover the darker side of success and finally unravel the truth.”

McDonald & Dodds continues Sunday nights on ITV.

You can watch online with the ITV Hub and BritBox UK.