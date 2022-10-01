I Hate You start date confirmed for new Channel 4 comedy

I Hate You is the brand new comedy coming to Channel 4 in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

I Hate You is described as “a comedy about best friends and their intense, messy friendship in today’s intense, complicated world”.

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper writes the new series which stars Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) as Charlie and newcomer Melissa Saint as Becca.

I Hate You: (L-R) Charlie (TANYA REYNOLDS) & Becca (MELISSA SAINT)

A synopsis teasers: “It’s about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches.

“It’s about that one friend you really love – and really hate.

I Hate You start date

The new series will start on Thursday, 13 October at 10PM on Channel 4.

You’ll also be able to watch online on All 4.

A synopsis of the first episode shares “In the first episode, when Charlie is dumped by a guy who believes humans came from bears, Becca can’t stop teasing her. But Charlie teases Becca back for going on a date with a man in his 70s – Leonard (Michael Cochrane).

“When Becca comes back later, raving about how interesting older men are, Charlie decides to find her own pensioner – Ralph (Joseph Marcell). The girls each go on a second date, but Leonard and Ralph merely repeat everything they said on their first date.

“The men are just too old… Becca and Charlie soon realise that they need to arrange a double date with Leonard and Ralph – which ends with a ‘double dumping’.”

Show Creator Robert Popper said: “Having spent ten years writing a show about a super intense family, I really wanted my next one to be about super intense friends. And, since I’ve never had a friend in my life, I’m hoping this will teach me how to find one.”

The series will be directed by Damon Beesley, co-creator of the Inbetweeners.