Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of The Scarecrow Murders?
Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he investigates the various crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.
The Scarecrow Murders will air on Sunday, 29 May 2022 at 8PM.
It's the fourth episode of Series 22 which was filmed in 2021.
Midsomer Murders cast
The cast of series 22 sees Neil Dudgeon return to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.
The full cast of The Scarecrow Murders episode are:
Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby
Nick Hendrix plays Ds Jamie Winter
Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby
Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins
Billy Hinchliff plays Jack Baldwin
Jacqueline Boatswain plays Rachel Taylor
Simon Shepherd plays Oscar Hayden
Amara Karan plays Adele Paige
Goldy Notay plays Samira Mallick
Raj Bajaj plays Lukesh Mallick
Jason Wong plays Stephan Ashworth
Holly Freeman plays Thea Stannard
Emily Bevan plays Bryony Hayden
David Yip plays Fergus Rooney
Emily Bevan plays Naomi Ashworth
Jessica Ellerby plays Caitlin Dawson
Isabel Shaw plays Betty Barnaby
Aarav Mistry plays Ashim Mallick
Aiyarra Mistry plays Kali Mallick
Midsomer Murders spoilers
A teaser of the new episode shares: "Little Upton is a picturesque village known for hosting the annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival, a key event in the social calendar, each year residents compete to build the best scarecrow and display their designs around the village. The cherished pastime brings tourists to the area and this year sees more entrants than ever before, after the three-day event the favourite contender is announced. From the policemen to the fishmongers, the GP surgery to the cricket team, everyone is getting involved to help raise money for the church restoration fund.
"However, this fun and eccentric celebration of daftness hides a grumbling antagonism. Something of a local celebrity, Reverend Oscar is facing a challenge to his position within the community. The Lotto Vicar won £15 million several years ago on the first and only ticket he ever bought and now resides in a not-so-humble vicarage - the Lord really does move in mysterious ways. Despite this win, Reverend Oscar continues to fund raise for the church and faces criticism of hypocrisy from the disgraced vicar in a neighbouring parish, Fergus.
"The Scarecrow Festival is a competition which can both unite and divide, for the locals the stakes could not be higher, rivalries are established and underneath the surface there is tension brewing with many desperate to reign supreme. Could the desire to retain their title lead someone to employ the dirtiest tactics of all?"
Midsomer Murders airs Sunday on ITV.
You can watch online with the ITV Hub