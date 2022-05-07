Spreadsheet UK air date as Katherine Parkinson comes to Channel 4

Comedy series Spreadsheet is to air on Channel 4 in the UK.

Starring Katherine Parkinson (Humans, The IT Crowd). Spreadsheet poses the age-old question: can women really have it all – if by ‘all’ we mean sexual freedom, a career, a family and their sanity?

Alongside Katherine Parkinson, Spreadsheet features a stellar cast including Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon, The Matrix, South Pacific), Robbie Magisiva (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Wentworth) and Zahra Newman (Neighbours).

A teaser shares: "Spreadsheet looks to answer this conundrum, centring on a divorced, hectic mother-of-two Lauren (played by Katherine Parkinson) who is looking for sex without commitment.

"Answering a call from a horny guy while her child has a meltdown about toothpaste and she struggles to find that crucial piece of paperwork for court, while dealing with ridiculous questions from her twit of an ex-husband Jake, is not the erotic experience she’s after. To get what she wants, Lauren is going to need a watertight planner.

"With the help of best friend Alex (played by Rowan Witt), Lauren develops the ‘Spreadsheet’: a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. What Lauren didn’t expect was a slew of needy men, which apparently even a well-managed excel tracker can’t control."

Katherine Parkinson said: "It was so much fun filming Spreadsheet in Melbourne with the most brilliant team of people. I loved living Lauren’s hectic life for a few months, and I am thinking about going on dating apps myself now."

Spreadsheet will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 10pm and will then be available as a boxset on All 4.