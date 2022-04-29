Derry Girls to end with special extended final episode

Derry Girls' third and final series will come to an end with a special extended episode.

The 45-minute instalment is titled The Agreement and will air in May.

A synopsis shares: "For this special instalment we return to Derry one year later as the gang prepare for their final year of school.

"It’s the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement and its timing couldn’t be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla’s joint 18th birthday party, threatens to be overshadowed.

"While the family try to get their heads around the possible outcomes of the vote, the gang realise that they may not be ready for what the future holds."

Show creator Lisa McGee, said of the episode: “Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans. I’m delighted to say we’ll be returning for one extended special – airing in the same week as our final episode.

“The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.

“I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past 5 years. What a journey it’s been.

"I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope fans love it as much as I do.”

She added: “Derry people aren’t great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions ‘That’s us away now’, Love Lisa McGee, always a Derry Girl.”

For now Derry Girls' final series continues Tuesday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can catch up with past episodes and series online now via the All 4 player here.

It was announced in 2021 the show would bow out after three series.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," creator McGee said in a statement at the time.

She teased: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."