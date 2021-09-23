Derry Girls to end after three series on Channel 4

The next series of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls will be its last.

A third season of hit comedy Derry Girls was confirmed back in 2019 with six new episodes on their way.

Advertisements

But there won't be any more after that, with show creator Lisa McGee announcing that the series will be coming to an end.

In a statement, McGee said: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly...very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved.

"I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.

"Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 - the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

Advertisements

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls takes a warm and hilarious look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.

The series follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

A release date for series 3 of Derry Girls is to be confirmed after filming was delayed due to the pandemic.

Work on the show eventually started in February of this year.

Advertisements

For now you can catch up on Series 1 and 2 of Derry Girls on All 4 here.

Picture: Channel 4