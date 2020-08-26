Derry Girls series 3 has been "substantially delayed", Channel 4 have said.

A third season of hit comedy Derry Girls was confirmed last year with six new episodes.

However filming has been paused due to the pandemic and has yet to resume.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Chanel 4's Deputy Director of Progammes Kelly Webb-Lamb said: "Our biggest frustration has been Derry Girls, which has been quite substantially delayed, because of pretty much everything we've made it's the hardest thing to make the social distancing work.

"It's the most close, sort of intimate production."

Webb-Lamb went on to say that scripted TV had been "probably the most disrupted" due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Unsurprisingly, and we've had a pretty thin year like most of the broadcasters with no significant new drama," she added.

Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls takes a warm and hilarious look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.

The series follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe and Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah. Siobhan McSweeney also stars as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the gang attend.

You can catch up on Series 2 of Derry Girls on All 4 here.