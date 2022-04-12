Derry Girls cast revealed for series 3 of Channel 4 show

Derry Girls series 3 has arrived on Channel 4 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Following the show's last outing in 2019, a brand new third season of the comedy is airing now on Channel 4.

Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls takes a warm and hilarious look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.

A teaser for the third and final series shares: "In series three, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren't anytime soon.

"While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to 'adulthood'..."

Derry Girls 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 3 of Derry Girls:

Saoirse-Monica Jackson plays Erin

Louisa Harland plays Orla

Nicola Coughlan plays Clare

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell plays Michelle

Dylan Llewellyn plays James aka The Wee English Fell

Tommy Tiernan plays Da Gerry

Tara Lynne O'Neill plays Ma Mary

Ian McElhinney plays Granda Joe

Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Aunt Sarah

Siobhán McSweeney plays Sister Michael

Watch Derry Girls on TV and online

Derry Girls will start on TV on Tuesday, 12 April at 9:15PM on Channel 4. The series will have six episodes.

Episodes will air weekly on TV and you'll be able to watch online via All 4.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "It's the first episode and the gang are back! Tomorrow is GCSE results day and while passions run high, confidence is at rock bottom.

"If things go badly, how will they face their mammies again? They definitely need a plan... Back home, a new member of the Quinn household is causing chaos in the neighbourhood."

For now, Derry Girls series one and two are available to stream on All 4 now.