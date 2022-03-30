Channel 4 has confirmed Derry Girls series 3 - here's all you need to know about the show.

A third season of hit comedy Derry Girls was confirmed back in 2019 with six new episodes.

However filming was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic leading to a "substantial delay" to the release date.

Now it's finally on its way to Channel 4!

When will Derry Girls 2022 start?

Derry Girls will start on TV on Tuesday, 12 April at 9:15PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly on TV and you'll be able to watch online via All 4.

Derry Girls series one and two are available to stream on All 4 now.

Meanwhile, creator Lisa McGee announced last year that the show would be coming to an end after its third series.

Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, Derry Girls takes a warm and hilarious look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.

A teaser for the third and final instalment shares: "In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren't anytime soon.

"While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to 'adulthood'..."

The series follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe and Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah. Siobhan McSweeney also stars as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the gang attend.

You can watch a first trailer from series three in the video below.

You can catch up on Series 2 of Derry Girls on All 4 here.