Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write new BBC One drama

The BBC has announced a brand new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Academy Award-nominee and Bafta Award-winning writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, SAS Rogue Heroes, Great Expectations) has created and written the six-part series for BBC One and iPlayer.

Provisionally titled Two Tone, a teaser shares: "It tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two tone music, which grew from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s.

"The music united black, white and Asian youths in an expression of unity."

Steven Knight said: "This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary.

"Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational."

Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama added: "Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two tone. We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC."

Filming will take place later in 2022 in Birmingham.

Further details will be announced in due course.

The six-part series will be produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK Company, and Nebulastar, in association with Kudos North, Stigma Films and Nick Angel.

Karen Wilson, Kudos Executive Producer commented: "Steven’s passion for this project is palpable so I couldn’t be more excited to be making it for BBC One.

"Set in the West Midlands, against a moment of real cultural and historical progression, it will be compelling, diverse and will have a rocking soundtrack to boot."

