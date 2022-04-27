The 1% Club with Lee Mack renewed for second series on ITV

The 1% Club with Lee Mack will be back for a second series on ITV.

The new game show is currently airing on Saturday nights and has proved an instant hit.

With the first series still on air, ITV has announced a second run of eight episodes has already been commissioned.

The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every episode - but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Starting with questions that 90% of the country got right (based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain), each round sees the questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly. An incorrect answer sees a contestant eliminated and £1,000 added to the prize pot.

Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success.

Lee said: "Delighted to be back. Once again I have been trusted to correctly give away up to one hundred thousand pounds with no mistakes. Good luck, ITV."

Satmohan Panesar, ITV Commissioning Editor commented: "With its unique combination of Lee Mack's quick wit as the ringmaster and a devilishly engaging format, it’s been great to see the show entertain and confound millions of viewers in equal measure across ITV and ITV Hub.

"We’re really looking forward to bringing it back for another series and finding more members of the 1% Club."

Andy Auerbach at programme makers Magnum Media added: "We’re delighted that The 1% Club will be back for a second series and we can’t wait to start coming up with more fiendish questions. Good luck, Britain!"

The 1% Club with Lee Mack continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub here.