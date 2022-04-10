Gentleman Jack cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

Gentleman Jack series 2 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Based on the diaries of Anne Lister, after the first series aired in 2019, a brand new series of the historical drama is airing on BBC One on Sunday nights.

A teaser for the second outing reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Gentleman Jack 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Gentleman Jack:

Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister

Sophie Rundle plays Ann Walker

Lydia Leonard plays Mariana Lawton

Gemma Whelan plays Marian Lister

Gemma Jones plays Aunt Anne Lister

Timothy West plays Jeremy Lister

Stephanie Cole plays Aunt Ann Walker

Amelia Bullmore plays Eliza Priestley

Rosie Cavaliero plays Cordingley

Peter Davison plays William Priestley

George Costigan plays James Holt

Amy James-Kelly plays Suzannah Sowden

Tom Lewis plays Thomas Sowden

Watch Gentleman Jack on TV and online

The new series of Gentleman Jack broadcasts Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via iPlayer.

Meanwhile series 1 of Gentleman Jack is currently available to stream in full on the iPlayer here.

Gentleman Jack is created and written by Sally Wainwright who said of series two: “I'm more thrilled than I've ever been about anything that we're returning with a new series of Gentleman Jack.

"We've had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first series, and I can't wait to show them what we've come up with this time."