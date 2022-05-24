Heartstopper, Adam Lambert and Ant & Dec are among the NTA nominations

The National Television Awards 2022 long list of nominations have been announced.

The long list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed with the first round of voting now open.

Advertisements

Joel Dommett will return to present the awards, live from the London’s OVO Arena, Wembley at 15 September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of Netflix's Heartstopper, ITV's Our House and BBC Three's Mood face off in the Best New Drama category.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the long list having won the title for a record-breaking 20 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Bradley Walsh, Stephen Mulhern, Stacey Dooley, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Lee Mack.

Gary Barlow, Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, David Walliams and Simon Cowell will fight over who's the best TV judge against sisters Motsi Mabuse and Oti Mabuse who are nominated for their roles on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice respectively.

In Best Talent Show, the likes of Dancing On Ice, Britain's Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing face competition from The Rap Game UK, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Starstruck

Those nominated in Authored Documentary include the late Tom Parker, Will Young, Ashley Banjo, Zara McDermott, Katie Price, Gemma Collins and Kate Garraway, nominated for her follow up to Finding Derek which won last year's award.

For 2022 there's also a new category for Best TV Expert which includes Bake Off's Prue Leith, legendary Sir David Attenborough, money saver Martin Lewis and the Dragon's Den Dragons.

Advertisements

To see the full long list of nominations and vote for your favourites for free online visit nationaltvawards.com.

All votes must be in by 11PM on Monday, 6 June. The short list of nominations will be revealed later this year before a final round of public voting to decide the winners.