Noughts + Crosses series 2 start date confirmed as drama returns to BBC One

Noughts + Crosses is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Noughts & Crosses is a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Advertisements

Series two will dive viewers straight back into the dangerous, alternate world of Malorie Blackman's bestselling novels, and promises to bring the iconic, forbidden love story between Sephy (Masali Baduza) and Callum (Jack Rowan) to its epic conclusion.

When does Noughts & Crosses series 2 start?

Noughts + Crosses series 2 starts on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 at 10:40PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Series two has four episodes.

Joining the cast for series 2 are actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah as Mensah, a powerful and well-known TV personality whose influence stretches far across Albion. Mensah has a fractious relationship with his onscreen co-host, Chidi Abara, who will be played by the comedian, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love.

Also on series two are returning cast members Masali Baduza, Jack Rowan, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kiké Brimah, plus Noughts + Crosses newcomer Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy) as Cara.

Also joining the Noughts + Crosses cast for series two are Mayuri Naidu (High Rollers, Muvhango) as Shashi Bandara MP, Morgan Watkins (A Very English Scandal, King Gary), and Iretiola Doyle (Tinsel, Madam President) as the Empress of Aprica.

Advertisements

Filming took place in South Africa and the UK.

For now, you can catch up on past episodes of Noughts + Crosses online now via BBC iPlayer here.