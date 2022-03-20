Hugh Grant 'in talks to take over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who'

Hugh Grant is reportedly in talks to be the new star of Doctor Who.

Jodie Whittaker is set to bow out as the current Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" in autumn 2022.

While there's been no official word on who will takeover the iconic role, there's been no shortage of rumours.

The latest is Hugh Grant - who previously turned down the opportunity when the show was first revived in 2005.

Speaking in 2007, Hugh shared: "I was offered the role of the Doctor a few years back and was highly flattered. The danger with those things is that it's only when you see it on screen that you think, 'Damn, that was good, why did I say no?' But then, knowing me, I'd probably make a mess of it."

Fast forward to 2022 and Hugh could be set to get a second chance, according to the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper claims that the actor is in talks to lead the cast of the next series.

"He offers many attributes – great actor, British, award-winning, Hollywood A-lister and excellent at comedy. Conversations are in progress," a source shared.

The insider claimed that the show was set for a 'Marvel-style makeover' under returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

"The vision is that the show can be a Marvel-like product, building franchises around the Doctor and other key characters in his many lives," they added.

For now, watch this space.

Jodie herself recently backed It's A Sin star Lydia West to replace her as the Doctor.

Speaking on Radio 1, she said: "If we had the power to choose… I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West. If I had the power!"

Doctor Who will next air this Spring with a special titled Legend of the Sea Devils.

For now, you can watch episodes of Doctor Who online via BBC iPlayer here.