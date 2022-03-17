Kate Garraway to host new Saturday Morning show on ITV

Kate Garraway is to host a new Saturday Morning show on ITV.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will front Garraway’s Good Stuff, one of four new weekend shows coming to the channel this Spring.

Garraway’s Good Stuff is described as "a new lifestyle magazine show for Saturday mornings" which will see Kate "joined by friends and celebrities as she starts the weekend in style."

"Kate and co will give viewers the best start to their weekend, with topics including the latest health and wellbeing tips and what to cook for your Saturday night TV dinner," a teaser reads.

Meanwhile Sunday's schedule will begin with Big Zuu's Breakfast Show. Chef and musician Big Zuu will front his very own show, full of great guests, mouth-watering food and unmissable entertainment. The series will tap into all Zuu’s talents - cooking, music, chat and more.

Big Zuu will then hand over to Vick Hope of her own Sunday morning show, followed by Katie Piper who will host.

"Vick and Katie will each have their own brand of topical chat and exciting guests to ease viewers into their Sundays," ITV say.

Head of ITV Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe commented: "I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this Spring. The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead."

CEO of Cactus TV, Amanda Ross, Executive Producer of all four shows said: “These four very different hosts guarantee us all an exciting summer of variety on ITV weekend mornings. We couldn’t be more delighted!"