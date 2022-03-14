Tom Daley faces the toughest challenge of his life for Red Nose Day in a BBC One special tonight.

It will see Tom take on an arduous 290-mile journey from the Aquatics Centre in London, where he won his first Olympic medal, all the way to his beloved hometown of Plymouth.

Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming follows every step and struggle of the extraordinary journey home of the Olympic champion as he raises life changing cash for Red Nose Day.

A teaser reveals: "Viewers will see Tom push himself to breaking point as he tackles four Team GB disciplines - rowing, marathon running, open water swimming and cycling - following just nine weeks of training before diving into the biggest test of endurance he has ever faced.

"In the one hour special, produced by Twofour, Tom attempts a six-mile row along London’s busy, narrow canals and the daunting freezing cold choppy waters of the River Thames, capsizing a short way in; cycles over 250 miles battling through strong 40mph winds, relentless rain and heavy fog; faces his first ever open water swim in 5.2-degree water; and runs an incredible 30-mile ultramarathon.

"And he does it all back-to-back, on little sleep while pushing his body, determination, and drive to the absolute max."

Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming airs Monday 14 March at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Meanwhile Red Nose Day 2022 will culminate in an unmissable evening of television that will be broadcast this Friday, 18 March at 7PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

There will be appearances from French and Saunders, Jack Whitehall, Tom Daley, Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, David Walliams, Guz Khan, Matt Lucas, Jay Blades, and many more.

Red Nose Day 2022 will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry. Plus The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon will be hosted by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.