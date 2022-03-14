Holding cast revealed for new ITV drama

Holding series 1 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The new four-part drama is based on the debut novel of the same name by Graham Norton.
A teaser shares: "Holding introduces us to a surprising, quirky and shrewdly observed world told through its idiosyncratic, yet very real characters, who each have their own frailties, complexities, secrets and pasts.
"It is also a compelling murder mystery, which unfolds with a distinctive and darkly comic tone and explores themes of grief, community, family, and various shades of love - from quietly passionate to taboo to unrequited."
Holding 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Holding:
Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders, Vienna Blood) plays police officer Sergeant PJ Collins
Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Nowhere Special, Anthony) plays Bríd Riordan
Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People) plays Detective Linus Dunne
Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood, Bloodlands) plays Evelyn Ross
Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies) plays Florence Ross
Helen Behan (Elizabeth is Missing, The Virtues, This is England ’90) plays Abigail Ross
Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, Albert Nobbs) plays Lizzie Meany
Pauline McLynn (GameFace, Father Ted, Angela’s Ashes) plays Eileen O'Driscoll
Additionally appearing in the first episode are:
Anne Kent plays Nora Goggins
Sky Yang plays Stephen Hickey
Demi Isaac Oviawe plays Aoife Akingbola
Jim O'donnell plays Willy Mccarthy
Olwen FouÉrÉ plays Kitty Harrington
Calum Rea plays Cathal Riordan
Jane Spollen plays Carmel Riordan
Pat Kinevane plays Martin Flynn
Karl Quinn plays John Flynn
Gary Shelford plays Anthony Riordan
Michael Fry plays Alan Doddy
Norma Sheahan plays D.D. Norma Casey
Lochlann Ó MearÁin plays Cormac Byrne
Watch Holding on TV and online
The new series of Holding starts on ITV on Monday, 14 March at 9PM. The series has four episodes which will air on TV weekly.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
A teaser for the first episode shares: "When human remains are found in a sleepy Irish village, Sergeant PJ Collins finally has a genuine crime to solve. As the gruesome discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose a lifetime of secrets."