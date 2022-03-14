Holding cast revealed for new ITV drama

Holding series 1 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new four-part drama is based on the debut novel of the same name by Graham Norton.

A teaser shares: "Holding introduces us to a surprising, quirky and shrewdly observed world told through its idiosyncratic, yet very real characters, who each have their own frailties, complexities, secrets and pasts.

"It is also a compelling murder mystery, which unfolds with a distinctive and darkly comic tone and explores themes of grief, community, family, and various shades of love - from quietly passionate to taboo to unrequited."

Holding 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Holding:

Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders, Vienna Blood) plays police officer Sergeant PJ Collins

Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Nowhere Special, Anthony) plays Bríd Riordan

Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People) plays Detective Linus Dunne

Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood, Bloodlands) plays Evelyn Ross

Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies) plays Florence Ross

Helen Behan (Elizabeth is Missing, The Virtues, This is England ’90) plays Abigail Ross

Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, Albert Nobbs) plays Lizzie Meany

Pauline McLynn (GameFace, Father Ted, Angela’s Ashes) plays Eileen O'Driscoll

Additionally appearing in the first episode are:

Anne Kent plays Nora Goggins

Sky Yang plays Stephen Hickey

Demi Isaac Oviawe plays Aoife Akingbola

Jim O'donnell plays Willy Mccarthy

Olwen FouÉrÉ plays Kitty Harrington

Calum Rea plays Cathal Riordan

Jane Spollen plays Carmel Riordan

Pat Kinevane plays Martin Flynn

Karl Quinn plays John Flynn

Gary Shelford plays Anthony Riordan

Michael Fry plays Alan Doddy

Norma Sheahan plays D.D. Norma Casey

Lochlann Ó MearÁin plays Cormac Byrne

Watch Holding on TV and online

The new series of Holding starts on ITV on Monday, 14 March at 9PM. The series has four episodes which will air on TV weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "When human remains are found in a sleepy Irish village, Sergeant PJ Collins finally has a genuine crime to solve. As the gruesome discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose a lifetime of secrets."

