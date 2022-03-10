MasterChef 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC One

MasterChef is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

TV’s biggest cooking competition will return as a new batch of contestants fight to be crowned the UK’s best amateur cook.

Advertisements

The new series will once again be led by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

When does MasterChef start?

MasterChef 2022 will start on Wednesday, 23 March at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes will continue on Friday, 25 March at 8PM and 9PM.

The series is the eighteenth to air on BBC One.

This year things are changing with a whole new set of challenges to test the amateur chefs.

It will all start with five heats with nine contestants cooking for the judges each week.

First they must impress in the Audition Round, cooking their signature dish for judges John and Greg who will taste each in the new MasterChef Tasting Room. The best three will progress to the next stage.

Advertisements

For the remaining six, there's one last chance to impress with a new dish but only four more can progress leaving two to depart the competition.

In the second stage of the heats, the top seven chefs of the week will next face the Market Challenge - inventing a dish on the spot from a market full of ingredients. Next they'll be set a cooking challenge by a special guest. At the end, just four chefs will remain for the week's Quarter Final.

At the end of each week, the top four chefs will cook for a place in the semi-finals as they create two courses for not just John and Gregg but also a trio of past MasterChef champions.

Only two contestants can make it through to the semi-finals later in the year, edging closer to the MasterChef 2022 trophy.

Advertisements

MasterChef 2022 starts on Wednesday, 23 March at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer

You can catch up with past episodes online now via the iPlayer here.

More on: Masterchef TV