Death in Paradise to return for new Christmas special in 2022

Death in Paradise will return for a new Christmas special in 2022, it's been confirmed.

Following its first festive outing last year, the BBC has announced another one-off special for later this year.

The hit Caribbean crime drama is currently airing its 11th series on Friday nights on BBC One with an audience of nearly 8 million tuning in weekly.

Executive Producer Tim Key said: “We were overwhelmed with the fantastic response to our first Christmas special and delighted that we’ve been asked to take the viewers back to Saint Marie this Christmas.

"We can promise something very different this year, but still with all the Death in Paradise fun, sparkle and intrigue that the viewers will expect”

The Christmas special will film alongside the previously confirmed twelfth series.

Both will feature a returning cast including Ralf Little, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

Guest cast joining series 12 and the special will remain under wraps until later this year.

For now, Death In Paradise continues this Friday with its final of eight episodes of Series 11.

A teaser for the latest instalment shares: "When a prestigious chess match ends in murder, the team must work out how and why the killing was carried out. Meanwhile, the commissioner is confronted with his past by the very last person he was expecting to see."

You can watch Death In Paradise and catch up on past series online via the BBC iPlayer here.