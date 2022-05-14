Eurovision 2022 results: UK finish in second place as Ukraine win

The Eurovision 2022 results are in but where did the UK entry finish tonight?

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the top acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live in Italy.

Sam Ryder represented the UK with his song Space Man, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

He finished second tonight with a total of 466 points after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika in Turin.

It was our best result since 1998 and the first time the UK has been in the top ten since 2009.

The UK had 283 points from the jury votes and a further 183 from the public televote for a total of 466 points.

The winner of the competition was Ukraine, who scored a total of 631 points from juries and viewers for Kalush Orchestra's song Stefania

The rest of the top five was completed by Spain's Chanel (459 points), Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs (438 points) and Serbia's Konstrakta (312 points).

Meanwhile the UK public awarded a maximum 12 points to Ukraine with other points going to Poland (10 points), Moldova (8 points), Lithuania (7 points), Norway (6 points), Spain (5 points), Sweden (4 points), Romania (3 points), Estonia (2 points), Serbia (1 point).

The madness that is the Eurovision Song Contest will return next year.