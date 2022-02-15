Channel 4 game show Moneybags will return for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The quiz that challenges contestants to literally grab themselves a fortune every afternoon will be back later this year with host Craig Charles.

Moneybags is a high-stakes quiz that tests contestants’ ability to think quickly as they answer each question by grabbing the moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them.

Those who grab the right answer earn that bag’s value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000. But should the wrong bag be picked up contestants risk losing everything. There’s an enormous £1 million passing down the conveyor belt each week, and it’s up to the contestants to try to grab as much as possible.

Moneybags will return for 30 new episodes on Channel 4 later in 2022 with applications open now here.

Executive producer David Flynn of Youngest Media said: “After such a well-received first series we’re so glad to be bringing the drama, fun and jeopardy of Moneybags back to Channel 4.

"With £1million on the line once again every week, Craig Charles will challenge more contestants to grab themselves a fortune and change their lives.”

Jayne Stanger, Commissioner, Daytime and Features at Channel 4 added: “We’re so excited to bring back Moneybags after the first series received an amazing reception.

"It is great to have Craig back on board to give our daytime viewers more quick-fire quizzing and tense moments.”

The first series of Moneybags is available to watch online now via All 4 here.