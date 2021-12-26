Jodie Whittaker has backed It's A Sin star Lydia West to replace her on Doctor Who.

It was previously confirmed that Jodie will end her time as the Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" in autumn 2022.

Advertisements

When it comes to who will takeover the iconic role there's been no shortage of rumoured names, and Jodie has her own favourite.

Chatting on BBC Radio 1, she shared: "If we had the power to choose… I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.

"If I had the power!" she added.

Lydia West is best known to TV audiences for her roles in Years and Years and It's A Sin - both from Russell T Davies who will takeover as Doctor Who show runner from 2023.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Russell downplayed speculation over the role and insisted that no one had been cast yet.

He told the publication: "I've already written some of the episodes. The first will go out in November 2023 – that’s the 60th anniversary of the show...

Advertisements

"We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions."

Speaking about her exit previously, Jodie said: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

She added: "I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Advertisements

For now Doctor Who returns with Jodie in the title role with a New Year's Day special.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.