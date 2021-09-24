Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who showrunner from 2023

Russell T Davies is to return as showrunner to Doctor Who for the series' 60th Anniversary.

Davies will take charge of the show from Chris Chibnall in 2023 and "series beyond", it's been announced.

Previously responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, Davies is credited with propelling the show into a global phenomenon and making it one of TV’s biggest hits.

After departing the show in 2009, Davies more recent TV works have included Years And Years, A Very English Scandal and It’s A Sin.

Russell T Davies said today: “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show.

"But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm - I’m still a viewer for now.”

Chris Chibnall said: “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home.

"Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him. Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales - and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world - have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

Piers Wenger, BBC Director of Drama, commented: “As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe.

"We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”

Current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will leave Doctor Who in a trio of Specials which will air throughout 2022.

Before then, series 13 of Doctor Who will air across six episodes later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The next Doctor will be announced in due course.

Leading the odds is Years & Years star Olly Alexander while other favourites include Kris Marshall, Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade.

Picture: Russell T Davies. Image Credit: Fabio De Paola