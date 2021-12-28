Worzel Gummidge cast revealed for new episode Twitchers on BBC One

The cast of Worzel Gummidge's new episode Twitchers has been revealed as it comes to BBC One.

Mackenzie Crook is back to reprise his role inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Also directing, Mackenzie will star in a trio of new one-hour films to air for 2021.

The second airs on Tuesday, 28 December at 7:15PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Worzel Gummidge 2021 cast - Twitchers

Here's a full rundown of who's on the Twitchers episode of Worzel Gummidge:

Mackenzie Crook plays Worzel Gummidge

India Brown plays Susan

Thierry Wickens plays John

Rosie Cavaliero plays Mrs Braithwaite

Steve Pemberton plays Mr Braithwaite

Aaron Neil plays Lee Dangerman

Francesca Mills plays Earthy Mangold

Lucas Button plays Rustle Sprouter

Phil Hulford plays Lofty Mawkin

Tom Meeten plays HMS Odney

Megan Burke plays Hazel Diamond

Tim Plester plays Clarty

A teaser of the episode shares: "After a thunderstorm, a flock of rare choughs turns up at Scatterbrook Farm. Keen to seize the opportunity to scare such a rarely sighted bird, Worzel enlists the help of Susan and John.

"But their plans are soon scuppered as word of the choughs gets around and a group of avid birdwatchers moves in. With the twitchers refusing to leave, can the children come up with a plan to help scare the choughs and save Worzel from embarrassment?"

Watch Worzel Gummidge on TV and online

The Twitchers episode of Worzel Gummidge airs at 7:15PM on Tuesday, 28 December - BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Another new episode - Calliope Jane - will air on Wednesday, 29 December.

Meanwhile a bonfire night special Guy Forks aired back in November.

All previous episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Mackenzie first brought Worzel Gummidge to screen in 2019 with two Christmas specials while another one-off aired last festive period.