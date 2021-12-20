Selling Super Prime coming to Channel 4 with Paul 'PK' and Dorit Kemsley

Channel 4 has announced new reality competition series Selling Super Prime.

The six-part series will follow eight ambitious Brits as they are given the chance to "hit the big time" in the property market.

Property magnate Paul ‘PK’ and Dorit Kemsley will join forces with fellow property agent Becky Fatemi to open "the ultimate London agency".

A teaser shares: "The eight wannabe brokers will compete against each other in the cutthroat world of multi million pound real estate. Juggling demanding clients, uniquely British sales tactics, PK’s expectations, and the drama of having to make deals, they will do whatever it takes to get sales over the line.

"With super agents styled by the super stylish Dorit and trained by one of Britain’s most successful self-made real estate entrepreneurs, this won’t be your conventional high street estate agents.

"The brokers will have some of the UK’s most exclusive properties at their fingertips, bringing a whole dose of Beverly Hills luxury to London. PK will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the agents are the crème de la crème, offering them the chance of making more money than they have ever dreamed of. "

PK said: "After 12 years out of real estate, I feel the time is right for my return to an industry and city I love. When the credit crunch hit, I lost the business it had taken 15 years to build. I had no choice but to file bankruptcy and start again. The USA love a comeback story and afforded me that opportunity.

"Now it’s time for me to share my knowledge and help the next group of young aspiring entrepreneurs right here in the UK. I’m delighted to be teaming up with South Shore and Channel 4 as I embark on my new journey creating, moulding, supporting and advising some of the UK’s brightest new brokers. It’s going to be an emotional, fun, hectic ride."

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4 commented: "We are thrilled PK and Dorit are trading Beverly Hills for London. They already have some of the country’s most exclusive properties on their books and we have no doubt they will take British estate agency to another level, in the most glamorous and dramatic way imaginable!"

Selling Super Prime will air on Channel 4 in 2022.