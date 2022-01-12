The Good Karma Hospital will be back in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

ITV has confirmed a brand new series of its hit drama is on its way.

Series 4 sees the return of Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama who reprise their much-loved roles in the show, set against the most stunning backdrop of Sri Lanka.

When will The Good Karma Hospital start on TV?

The Good Karma Hospital will start on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday, 23 January 2022 at 8PM.

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri-Lanka, the new series will have six episodes.

For now, past series of The Good Karma Hospital are currently available to stream online via ITV Hub and BritBox.

Who's on the cast?

Alongside returning cast members, the cast of the new series will welcome Harki Bhambra, (Our Girl, Call The Midwife) as Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share.

Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow) also joins as Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor whose father is a highly successful surgeon in Kochi and who has insisted all his children spend a year doing something ‘difficult’.

Further guest stars throughout the new episodes include Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey, Teachers, Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Baptiste, Alex Rider), Connor Catchpole (Enola Holmes, Pursuit of Love), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good, This Way Up) and Jonas Khan (Our Girl, The Ipcress File).