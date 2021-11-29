Lauren Laverne to host The Big Design Challenge on Sky in 2022

Lauren Laverne will host The Big Design Challenge on Sky in 2022.

The new series on Sky Arts is set to spotlight Britain’s best design talent as eight top creatives battle it out over five episodes to be crowned Britain’s next design superstar.

Two expert judges, artist and designer Morag Myerscough and industrial designer Tej Chauhan, will cast their eyes over the designers’ creations throughout the series and separate the successes from the disasters.

Each week there will also be a guest judge who will set a challenge. Those appearing are presenter & screenwriter Konnie Huq, author and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, restaurateur Mourad Mazouz, space scientist and educator Maggie Aderin-Pocock and electronic music duo Orbital.

A teaser for the series shares: "The designers will compete in two teams of four each week, led by a different team captain. At the end of each challenge, one team will be declared the winner, with all eight artists judged individually by Morag, Tej and the guest judge.

"When four challenges are complete, two finalists will be announced whose work has impressed the most over the course of the series. They’ll go on to lead the teams for the final challenge taking place at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, the world's leading museum of art, design and performance."

The prize for the winner will be to have the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the V&A, gaining exposure to millions of visitors and industry experts.

Lauren Laverne commented: “Design affects all of our daily lives, but the world of designers can seem a little remote from the outside - it’s been so much fun to lift the lid on that and get up close to the brilliantly creative people at its cutting edge. I can’t wait to introduce our viewers to our wonderful judges, fantastically talented designers and some extraordinary guests!”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, added: “Design is all around us everywhere, every day whether we are eating, sleeping, raving or just telling the time. The Big Design Challenge gets us under the skin of the art of the designer in the most informative and entertaining way and we are thrilled to open up that world to our Sky Arts audience.”

The Big Design Challenge will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW in February 2022

