BBC One has confirmed an all star line up for its 2021/2022 New Year's Eve concerts.

The BBC will see out 2021 with a music extravaganza, announcing two 30-minute shows either side of midnight.

The Big New Years and Years Eve Party will be headlined by Years & Years star Olly Alexander. The It’s a Sin star made the announcement on Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.

Years & Years will be joined by some very special guests with pop superstar Kylie Minogue and the legendary Pet Shop Boys confirmed to join the party.

The BBC tease: "As Big Ben strikes midnight, the nation will come together to welcome in the new year and light up the start of 2022 before the action heads back to the show as Olly Alexander and friends continue the party."

Olly Alexander, Years & Years said: “I can’t quite believe the BBC are letting me entertain and party with the great British public this New Year’s (& years) Eve!!! I’m so excited!! I feel hugely privileged to be bringing in the new year for everybody tuning in, I promise it’s going to be an extremely fun and unforgettable televisual experience!

"I’ll be performing all my hits and collaborating with some iconic extra special guests, you can expect choreography, vocals, lights, outfits and wild joyful abandon!"

Kylie Minogue added: "I can’t wait to perform with Olly again. We’ve had so much fun working together throughout this year so I’m delighted we get to see in the New Year singing A Second To Midnight just before the clock strikes 12!"

Pet Shop Boys commented: "New Year’s Eve is always a special night and it’s great to be celebrating it by being back on stage with Olly Alexander."

Rachel Davies, Commissioning Editor says: "I’m delighted that Years & Years will be heading up our big New Year’s Eve party. Olly Alexander will be the perfect host and with the help of Kylie and Pet Shop Boys, I’m sure the nation will be dancing their way into 2022."

The concerts will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday, 31 December 2021.

Meanwhile over on BBC Two at the same time, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra welcome in the New Year with Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2021/2022.

Joined by host of stellar guests, they’ll bring viewers a spectacular festive party, direct to their homes. This year’s show takes place at Riverside Studios in London and will see performances and interviews with a range of artists.

Plus, as is tradition, Jools will be counting the seconds down to midnight, before the Pipes and Drums of the 1stBattalion Scots Guards play viewers into 2022.