Who won Taskmaster 2021 has been revealed with the winner crowned in the final results of series 12.

Taskmaster kicked off its latest series on Channel 4 in September.

The comedy panel game show sees a group of famous faces set a series of bizarre, seemingly pointless challenges set by almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies. Faithful underling sidekick, Alex Horne accompanies the Taskmaster to keep track of who's winning with his loose point system.

After ten weeks of challenges, the winner was revealed tonight (25 November).

Who won Taskmaster 2021?

The winner of Taskmaster series 12 was BAFTA winning impressionist and actor Morgana Robinson.

BAFTA nominated comedian Guz Khan finished as runner up with comedian, writer, and actor Alan Davies in third; comedian, writer and actor Desiree Burch in fourth and writer, presenter and professional poker player Victoria Coren Mitchell placing last.

The final episode saw Alex, the Taskmaster's personal assistant, watch as Guz joyously gobbled chocolates, Victoria attempted to decipher Alan's unfathomable body movements and Desiree write a very persuasive song.

Following the end of the current series the cast for Taskmaster series 13 was revealed.

Meanwhile there's not long to wait for even more Taskmaster with a new Champions Of Champions special confirmed to air soon.

It will see Series 6 to 10 winners Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring given the opportunity to battle it out once more.

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster, while the doting Little Alex Horne scuttles about his master’s feet generating stats, measurements, and generally irritating his keeper, as the five former champions return in the ultimate quest for victory.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4.

You can catch up and watch episodes from past series online via All 4.

