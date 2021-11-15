David Baddiel to explore social media in new BBC Two documentary

David Baddiel is to front a one-off documentary exploring social media.

Social Media, Anger and Us, the BBC Two show will follow the writer and comedian as he explores the impact social media is having on our behaviour both on and offline.

He'll meet prolific users of various platforms, look into so-called 'cancel culture' as well as speak to those whose lives have been broken by online trolls.

The BBC share: "A self-confessed Twitter addict, David’s in no doubt there are positive sides to these platforms - revolutionising communication, highlighting important issues and propelling social change.

"But he also believes there’s a darker side to the way we interact online - one where outrage and angry exchanges frequently dominate. And that this negativity is spilling off line and into real life. In this film he’ll be asking whether something originally designed to help us talk to each other leads to everyone shouting at each other?

"Throughout the programme David puts his own social media behaviour under the microscope, analysing the angry and hateful tweets he receives, interrogating his brain’s responses to these messages in an MRI scan and going cold turkey for a fortnight to see if a life free of social media leads him to enlightenment."

David Baddiel said: "David Bowie, in 1999, said, of the internet, this will change everything. As ever, Bowie was a prophet. Because what seems like just a means of communication has completely changed how we communicate.

"Social media in particular, seems to have raised the temperature of every type of utterance. I’m hoping this film will add to the understanding of all this and not the anger. But I’m still expecting to be shouted at online about it, of course."

Executive Producer for Wall to Wall, Emily Shields commented: “Wall to Wall are delighted to have had the chance to work with David on this film which explores a complicated and incredibly pertinent subject in a way that feels utterly accessible.”

Emma Loach, Commissioning Editor Factual added: “David’s thoughtful and intelligent film is timely and urgent. It explores the positive, negative and complex sides to our online and offline selves and assesses the impact social media is having on all of our lives.”

David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us will air on BBC Two.

Picture: David Baddiel - (C) Wall to Wall - Photographer: Saskia Rusher