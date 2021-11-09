Doctor Who spoilers: First look at episode 3 - 'Once, Upon Time'

Here's a first look at this weekend's third episode of Doctor Who: Flux.

The brand new series continues this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Episode 3, titled Once, Upon Time, airs at 6:30PM on Sunday, 14 November for 50-minutes.

A teaser shares: "'Time is beginning to run wild.' On a planet that shouldn’t exist, in the aftermath of apocalypse, the Doctor, Dan, Yaz and Vinder face a battle to survive."

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson lead the cast of the new series together with a host of guest stars.

Those appearing in this weekend's episode are Craige Els (Ripper Street and Coronation Street) as Karvanista, Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World) as Joseph Williamson, Nadia Albina (The One), as Diane and Sam Spruell (The North Water) as Swarm.

Also guest starring in episode 3 are Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us) as Bel and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game).

The current series of Doctor Who continues Sunday nights on BBC One, telling one story across a vast canvas of six episodes.

A synopsis reveals: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

You can catch up on past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series will be followed by new specials in 2022 after which Jodie Whittaker will step down as the Doctor.

