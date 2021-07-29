The early favourites to takeover from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who have been revealed.

It was confirmed today that Jodie will be departing her role as the Doctor in 2022 following the upcoming new series and specials.

Although a new Doctor is a long way off being confirmed officially there are already a number of rumoured names linked to the role.

Leading the odds is Years & Years star Olly Alexander who recently appeared in Russell T Davies's acclaimed Channel 4 drama It's A Sin.

Other favourites including Kris Marshall, Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Olly Alexander is the 7/2 favourite to be the next Doctor after it was announced Jodie Whittaker will leave the show in 2022.

"Kris Marshall next at 11/2 with Michaela Coel 7/1, while Tom Rosenthal, Richard Ayoade, Michael Sheen and Anna Maxwell Martin are 10/1."

Jodie will be leaving Doctor Who alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, the BBC confirmed this week.

Jodie said: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories.

"We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together.

"So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

"I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

The next series of Doctor Who will start later this year on BBC One.

A trio of specials will follow next year with the first on New Year's Day and the second in the Spring. A third, feature-length one-off will air in the autumn where the new Doctor will be revealed.