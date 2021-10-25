The Long Call cast revealed for new ITV drama

The Long Call has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The four-part crime drama is inspired by the book of the same title from award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, creator of the iconic Vera and Shetland series.

A teaser shares: "The Long Call follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband. It’s a place Matthew walked away from 20 years ago, after being rejected by his family who are part of the area’s Barum Brethren community.

"We meet Matthew outside the local church as his father's funeral takes place. Now he's back, in the place where it all began, not just to grieve for his father but to lead a shocking murder investigation. A body has been found on the beach - a man with a tattoo of an albatross on his neck - he’s been stabbed to death. Matthew and his colleagues, Jen and Ross, have a task on their hands: they must unlock a case with no witness, no forensics and no motive."

The Long Call 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of The Long Call:

DI Matthew Venn is played by Ben Aldridge

Dorothy Venn is played by Juliet Stevenson

DS Jen Rafferty is played by Pearl Mackie

Jonathan Venn is played by Declan Bennett

Dennis Stephenson is played by Martin Shaw

Grace Stephenson is played by Anita Dobson

Christopher Reasley is played by Neil Morrissey

Caroline Reasley is played by Siobhán Cullen

Gaby Chadwell is played by Aoife Hinds

Ed Raveley is played by Amit Shah

DC Ross Pritchard is played by Dylan Edwards

Maurice Craddle is played by Alan Williams

Lucy Craddle is played by Sarah Gordy

Rosa Shapland is played by Iona Anderson

Ruth Shapland is played by Nia Gwynne

Simon Walden is played by Luke Ireland

Alfie is played by John-Paul Mcleod

WPC Becky is played by Susannah Edgley

Will Strensham is played by Kevin Johnson

Bryony Chorley is played by Jenny Platt

Rich Chorley is played by Charlie Anson

PC Callum is played by Nigel Allen

Ella Rafferty is played by Melissandre St. Hilaire

Ben Rafferty is played by Cameron Howitt

Willy is played by Willy Hudson

Dr Marrion Barclay Alice Barclay

Melanie is played by Lizzie Stables

Roxanne is played by Annette Chown

Watch The Long Call on TV and online

The Long Call will air nightly at 9PM on ITV from Monday, 25 October to Thursday, 28 October.

Episodes will also be available to watch online via ITV Hub.

A full synopsis of the series shares: "A body is found on a beach in North Devon. A man with the tattoo of an albatross around his neck; he’s been stabbed to death. DI Matthew Venn and his team, Detective Jen Rafferty and DC Ross Edwards, search for a way into a case that has no witnesses, no forensics and no motive.

"Matthew is also dealing with the recent death of his father and the complications of being thrust back into a community he was forced to leave. As he tries to make a new home with his husband, his mother, a strict member of the Christian Brethren community, refuses to put the past behind them after years of estrangement. It’s a painful new beginning for Matthew; his husband, Jonathan, is keen to support him but Matthew is determined not to allow the past to distract him from the investigation.

"The Detectives must establish how a man with very few connections to the area ended up brutally killed. Putting the pieces of the victim’s life together exposes unlikely coincidences and shines a spotlight on a group unwittingly bound together by secrets that have long been buried. Will Matthew and his team be able to convince certain people to talk?

"Matthew is also pulled further back into the Brethren community, at first, by the surprising warmth of Church Elder Dennis Stephenson and his timid wife Grace, and then by a shocking and unexpected turn in the case. Matthew finds himself thrust back into the religious community that rejected him, whilst attempting to confront an unresolved past that he, in truth, has never been able to let go of."