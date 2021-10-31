Doctor Who cast revealed for series 13 of BBC One show

Doctor Who series 13 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new six-part series - titled Doctor Who: Flux - begins this evening on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the upcoming episodes shares: "Packed with action, humour, terrifying new villains and iconic returning monsters such as the Sontarans and the Weeping Angels, the new series of Doctor Who tells one story across a vast canvas.

"From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

Doctor Who 2021 cast

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her title role as The Doctor for the new series with Mandip Gill returning as Yaz. Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole previously announced they were leaving the series.

They will be joined by John Bishop as Dan and Jacob Anderson as Vinder.

Meanwhile guest stars across the series include Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).

Also confirmed for the guest cast are Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter).

And yet MORE confirmed names for the upcoming episodes are Sam Spruell (The North Water), Craige Els (Ripper Street and Coronation Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street) and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside).

Watch Doctor Who on TV and online

The new series of Doctor Who airs on Sunday nights on BBC One from 31 October at 6:25PM. There will be six episodes which air weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

For now, previous series are available to catch up on BBC iPlayer here while DVD and Blu-Ray boxsets are available for purchase here.

Final series of Doctor Who for Jodie Whittaker

It was reported in June that Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who after specials in 2022. A new Doctor is to be announced.

Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced that Russell T Davies will return as Doctor Who showrunner from 2023 after Jodie steps down from the title role.

Davies will take charge of the show in 2023 and "series beyond", the BBC said.

Picture: (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon