McDonald & Dodds series 3 begins filming as Claire Skinner joins cast

Filming has started on series three of McDonald & Dodds with new casting announced.

The hit ITV detective drama will return with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins reprising their lead roles.

Reuniting DCI McDonald, played by Tala Gouveia, and DS Dodds, played by BAFTA award winner actor Jason Watkins, season three of the Bath set detective series consists of four standalone films.

Lily Sacofsky returns as DC Milena Paciorkowski while new casting includes Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Chief Superintendent Ormond and Danyal Ismail as DC Martin Malik

Speaking about her role in the new series, Claire Skinner, said: "I'm a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I'm delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond. Ormond is a quietly intimidating character so she'll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series."

Meanwhile gGuest cast members starring in the first film include Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius).

In the first film, Belvedere, a young woman is found dead sitting in a deckchair in broad daylight in one of Bath’s most beautiful and populated parks. Why did this woman die with a smile on her face?

A release date for series 3 is to be confirmed.

The first and second series are available to view via ITV Hub streaming platform Britbox.

